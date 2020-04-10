Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NBA players to receive full paychecks

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:02 IST
Reports: NBA players to receive full paychecks

NBA players will receive their full scheduled salary disbursement when payday rolls around next week, according to multiple reports Thursday. Players are scheduled to be paid on Wednesday, April 15, which would have been the final day of the regular season.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on the night of March 11, shortly after it was learned Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. The missed games have not been canceled officially. The league and the players association reportedly have been in discussions regarding withholding player pay in the event regular-season games were canceled, and if that happens, players likely will have to pay the money back. The amount owed would be determined by a formula based on each player's team and his own salary.

Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week that no decision would be made about restarting the season until May 1 -- the next scheduled payday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ ministers working to convince Mexico on oil cut - source

OPEC and allied oil producers, which make up a group known as OPEC, were seeking to convince Mexico to join in a deal to implement record oil cuts to lift crudes prices battered by the coronavirus crisis, an OPEC source said on Thursday.The...

Tennis-ITF to furlough staff, 900 tournaments postponed

The International Tennis Federation ITF said 900 tournaments across all its circuits had been postponed so far because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it was furloughing half its staff. In a statement, tenniss governing body said it wa...

Migrant ship intercepted at sea is barred from disembarking in Libya-IOM

Shelling in Tripoli has stopped 280 migrants, whose boat was intercepted at sea and returned to Libya, from disembarking and they will have to spend the night aboard a coastguard ship, the United Nations migration agency said on Thursday. T...

'You can't relax': Vigilance urged as New York sees signs of coronavirus flattening

Americans must persevere with social distancing now that their efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of coronavirus, U.S. medical and state officials said on Thursday, as New York hospitalizations ebbed while the states death toll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020