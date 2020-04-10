Patriots' Edelman will not be prosecuted for vandalism

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted for charges stemming from his January arrest for misdemeanor vandalism, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Edelman, 33, was arrested after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills, Calif., one week after the Patriots' lost in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans.

Per ESPN, the owner of the car told the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office that he has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle. "The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA's Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge," per an official filing from the L.A. District Attorney's Office. "The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice."

Edelman was scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday. The MVP of Super Bowl LIII caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, his 10th season with the Patriots.

Edelman ranks second in Patriots history in career receptions (599) and No. 4 in receiving yards (6,507). --Field Level Media

