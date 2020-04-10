Left Menu
Burrow, Young among 58 virtual draft participants

Updated: 10-04-2020 06:10 IST
No Las Vegas, no stage and only a virtual embrace with commissioner Roger Goodell. It's the reality of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will include 58 "virtual" participants during the course of the three-day event, April 23-25.

Presumed No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback who also won the Heisman Trophy, is among the prospects who have agreed to participate in the virtual draft. The online event is replacing the planned glitzy affair in Las Vegas called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, players likely to be drafted in the top 40 or top 50 are under consideration for invitations to the festivities at the site of the draft, complete with a pre-draft red carpet show and a chance to walk on the stage when Goodell calls their name.

Instead, EA Sports is creating virtual stage moments for several players, some of whom also will be available for video conference interviews with the ESPN and NFL Network crews during the broadcast. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were among the first confirmed participants. The full list was released Thursday evening on NFL Network.

Young and Hurts were 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists. 2020 NFL Draft participants:

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Joe Burrow, LSU QB K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G Grant Delpit, LSU S

Trevon Diggs, Alabama CB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB Austin Jackson, USC OT

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB Josh Jones, Houston OT

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE Zack Moss, Utah RB

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

