Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek Cup final set to be postponed due to virus

PTI | Athens | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:24 IST
Greek Cup final set to be postponed due to virus

The Greek Cup final on May 23 is likely to be postponed after the semi-finals set for later this month were put on hold by the country's football association due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holders PAOK Thessaloniki have a 3-2 first-leg lead over record 27-time winners Olympiakos, with the return match originally scheduled for April 23.

AEK Athens lead Aris Thessaloniki 2-1 before their return match which had been planed for a day earlier. A ban on sporting activities as part of a nationwide lockdown is in force until at least April 27.

Meanwhile, sports undersecretary Lefteris Avgenakis called on professional football, basketball and volleyball teams to give free season tickets to doctors and nursing staff in the public health system who are battling against the virus. "This is a minimal sample of respect to their sacrifices in the front line of our country's fight against the coronavirus amid serious difficulties and risks, even for their lives," Avgenakis said.

Greece has officially reported more than 1,750 confirmed virus cases and over 70 fatalities.(AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil pact hinges on Mexico joining

Saudi Arabias energy minister said on Friday that a final OPEC oil supply pact to reduce 10 million barrels per day bpd, which was agreed on Thursday, hinges on Mexico joining in the cuts. OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPE...

China factory gate deflation deepens as coronavirus paralyses global economy

Chinas factory-gate prices fell the most in five months in March, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months as the economic damage wrought by the coroanvirus outbreak at home and worldwide shuts down many countries. Th...

Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. It is alleged that Akmal failed to report ...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides window into how bio-terrori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020