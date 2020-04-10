Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:25 IST
Soccer stars set to play FIFA 20 in charity event
Real-life pro soccer players from powerhouse European teams such as Liverpool and Real Madrid will compete in EA Sports' FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, Electronic Arts announced Thursday. The online charity event, scheduled to start Wednesday and run through April 19, will feature the soccer players competing on FIFA 20. Among the teams sending participants will be Ajax, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Copenhagen, Liverpool, Porto, and Real Madrid, according to EA.

All of the major European soccer leagues are currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Stay and Play Cup, part of EA's "Stay Home, Play Together" initiative, will donate $1 million to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

"We want to bring the global football community together with the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, so millions of fans can experience the thrill of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing even when we have to be apart," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "As part of 'Stay Home, Play Together,' we're working to help people around the world find more ways to connect through play. Combined with relief contributions we are making, we hope to make a positive impact in people's lives during this challenging time."

Games in the Stay and Play Cup will be available to view on EA Sports' FIFA Twitch channel, with registered FIFA players having an opportunity to earn FUT 20 rewards through Twitch Drops.

