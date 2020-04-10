Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has already donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has also decided to feed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organsation through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy. "Thankyou,@sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown.He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month

"There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!," Apnalaya tweeted from their official handle

To which, Tendulkar replied, "My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work." PTI NRB BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.