Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESPN to air virtual The Race All-Star Series

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:21 IST
ESPN to air virtual The Race All-Star Series

ESPN will begin broadcasting a virtual auto racing competition on Saturday. The Race All-Star Series' All-Star Cup and Legend Trophy will air live on ESPN2 starting at 12 p.m. ET, Torque Esports announced Friday.

The All-Star Cup pits the leading real-life drivers from Formula 1, Formula E, IndyCar and other series against the world's top sim racers. The Legends Trophy race features former F1 world champs Emerson Fittipaldi, Jacque Villeneuve and Jenson Button, and former Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, Gil de Ferran and Tony Kanaan.

Points are distributed each week. The eventual series winners will receive $30,000 for the charities of their choice. "For more than 40 years, ESPN has been the leader in sports with its groundbreaking coverage, and we're immensely proud to have The Race All-Star Series -- Fully Charged by ROKiT Phones now shown live on the network," Torque Esports president and CEO Darren Cox said in a release.

"When we debuted our esports racing events, our live streaming numbers were off the charts, and now our agreement with ESPN along with our entire international broadcast package is taking virtual racing to an unprecedented global audience." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: DM urges COVID-19 suspects, Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come out for test

People with suspected symptoms of coronavirus or those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month should voluntarily appear for test before the chief medical officer in 24 hours, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administra...

Trump says U.S. will 'help Mexico along' with its OPEC+ production cuts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would help Mexico along with oil production cuts that it is meant to make under a global deal to shore up slumping crude oil prices, but said the details had yet to be worked...

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the difficult decision to extend the Mediterranean countrys economically crippling lockdown until May 3We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020