Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:26 IST
Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Former England footballers Jimmy Greaves (L) and Norman Hunter (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday."We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," Leeds statement read. Hunter spent 14 years with Leeds, winning two league titles, an EFL Cup and reaching the European Cup final in 1975, where they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich. He then played for Bristol City and Barnsley, where he finished his career in 1982, Goal.com reported.

Known for his combative style of play, Hunter won 28 caps for England and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966. He had spells as Barnsley manager from 1980-84 and Rotherham United from 1985-87. All sporting activities including football has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with all major leagues across Europe postponed due to public health concerns.

Several leading figures in the English game have been diagnosed with the infection, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, although the Spaniard has since made a full recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: DM urges COVID-19 suspects, Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come out for test

People with suspected symptoms of coronavirus or those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month should voluntarily appear for test before the chief medical officer in 24 hours, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administra...

Trump says U.S. will 'help Mexico along' with its OPEC+ production cuts

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would help Mexico along with oil production cuts that it is meant to make under a global deal to shore up slumping crude oil prices, but said the details had yet to be worked...

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the difficult decision to extend the Mediterranean countrys economically crippling lockdown until May 3We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020