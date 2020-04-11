Brady, celebrities to participate in charity poker tourney

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and other celebrities will participate in an online poker tournament on Saturday with proceeds going toward a nonprofit foodbank organization. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Sandler are among the actors who will take part. The event, a benefit for Feeding America, will stream live on Twitch at 2 p.m. ET.

Other celebrity participants will include Jason Bateman, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire and Sarah Silverman, according to Affleck's Twitter feed. Affleck wrote, "We've already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Right now, their work is more critical than ever before."

Brady recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and winning six Super Bowls. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time NFL MVP. --Field Level Media

