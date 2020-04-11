Left Menu
Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that the Aussies cricketer Nathan Lyon is a better off-spinner than India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 07:57 IST
Who is better- Lyon or Ashwin? Brad Hogg answers
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that the Aussies cricketer Nathan Lyon is a better off-spinner than India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the longest format of the game. It so happened that during a recent question and answer with the fans on social media, a fan had asked Hogg who is the better off-spinner among Ashwin and Lyon.

Responding to this, the former Australian spin bowler claimed that Lyon is a better pick simply because the 32-year-old cricketer has significantly improved over the last year. "I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.

Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He achieved the feat on day three of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand. Australia spinner Lyon had also surpassed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game during the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

