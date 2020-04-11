Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:18 IST
Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but is not showing symptoms of the disease, his family said. The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker, who started his career at Celtic, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

"He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness," said a family statement. "Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. "He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead." Dalglish won the Scottish league title with Celtic as a player on four occasions before signing for Liverpool in 1977.

At Anfield, he captured eight English league titles, three FA Cups and three European Cups during a glittering 13-year stint as a player and in two managerial spells. In his Liverpool playing career, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.

As well as his role in Liverpool's golden era in the 1970s and 1980s, Dalglish received plaudits for supporting victims' families after 96 fans died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster. He also went on to coach Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, now manager of Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, posted a picture to his Instagram page of Dalglish with one of his daughters, with the message: "Get well soon king." Former team-mate Terry McDermott tweeted: "Thinking of my big pal @kennethdalglish - hoping he makes a speedy recovery from this awful virus". Dalglish, who also made more than 100 international appearances for Scotland, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

"Kenny would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time," added the family statement on Friday. "He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family's privacy is respected.

"He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate." The coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 9,000 people in Britain, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed Friday close to 74,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labourers' exodus hit medicine supply chain in Delhi

By Siddharth Sharma As scores of daily wage workers have moved back to their hometowns due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact of migration can be seen affecting the medicine distribution chain in the capital.Ashish Grover, General Sec...

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020