Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Test all players for virus' before English season restart

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:31 IST
'Test all players for virus' before English season restart

League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has said that the English season can only be restarted if all footballers are tested for coronavirus. "Tests must be made available first to National Health Service (NHS) workers and patients," Bevan told the BBC.

"Once that's happened, by all means let's access it in sport." Football has already been shelved for a month due to the virus which has killed nearly 9,000 people in Britain. Football League chiefs believe they can finish the season in 56 days once it is safe to resume.

"We're not really going to see more accurate forecasting about when we can get on the pitch until the end of April," added Bevan. "In Germany, if you look at discussions about coming back in May, that's probably a direct result of some very clear thinking from their government because they're doing 50,000 tests a day.

"In this country we're doing 10,000 per day, although the government are targeting 100,000 each day by the end of the month. "Our managers do not want to be back on the pitch unless the players have been tested." Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two were sent a letter by the Football League this week revealing that the governing body hope to complete the season this summer despite the on-going pandemic.

But Bevan insists bosses should have been consulted. "You're going to have to get the support of the coaches and managers. You do not do that by not talking to them," Bevan said.

"You're going to have to get the goodwill of the players because you're going to have at least three weeks of training to get back on the pitch at least. "The most important thing guiding every principle is health, and getting back on the pitch without ensuring fully-fit players is a very big call to make."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labourers' exodus hit medicine supply chain in Delhi

By Siddharth Sharma As scores of daily wage workers have moved back to their hometowns due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact of migration can be seen affecting the medicine distribution chain in the capital.Ashish Grover, General Sec...

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020