Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

Former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish is the latest high-profile name to test positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:42 IST
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish. Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish is the latest high-profile name to test positive for coronavirus. The former Scotland forward was admitted to hospital on April 8 for the treatment of an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker is however asymptomatic according to a statement released by the Liverpool club on behalf of his family on Friday. "Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead," the statement said.

"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time," it added. During his football career, Dalglish won eight league championships and three European Cups while at Liverpool. For the club, he scored 172 goals in 515 games.

Currently, all football action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the stoppage of the Premier League, Liverpool had moved to the top of the standings and they were just three wins away from claiming the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labourers' exodus hit medicine supply chain in Delhi

By Siddharth Sharma As scores of daily wage workers have moved back to their hometowns due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact of migration can be seen affecting the medicine distribution chain in the capital.Ashish Grover, General Sec...

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020