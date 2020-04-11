Gallo dominates as MLB The Show Players League opens

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo won all four of his games Friday night as the MLB The Show Players League got underway. The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings. The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Gallo was the star on opening night, defeating Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May, Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell and Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett by a combined 30-6 score. "I guess I'm better than I thought I was, honestly," Gallo said on MLB's YouTube stream. "I didn't think I was that good. I've only played a little bit of games online, but I'm happy I won.

"I was a little nervous about it. I didn't want to go 0-4 because the Rangers fans were killing me already." Snell said of Gallo, "You should see his chat. It's like, 'Hall of Fame! Hall of Fame!'"

Garrett posted a 3-1 record Friday while Snell and McCullers both went 2-2. May finished 1-3, and Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez wound up 0-4. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Friday: American League East

T1. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 2-2 T1. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 0-0

T1. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-0 T1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 0-0

5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-4 American League Central

T1. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 0-0 T1. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-0

T1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 0-0 T1. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 0-0

5. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 1-3 American League West

1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 4-0 T2. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-2

T2. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 0-0 T2. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 0-0

T2. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 0-0 National League East

T1. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 0-0 T1. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 0-0

T1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 0-0 T1. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 0-0

T1. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 0-0 National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 3-1 T2. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 0-0

T2. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 0-0 T2. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 0-0

T2. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 0-0 National League West

T1. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 0-0 T1. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 0-0

T1. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 0-0 T1. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 0-0

T1. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 0-0 --Field Level Media

