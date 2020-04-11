Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud Delhi Police for serving people during lockdown

India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Delhi Police for the work they have been doing in the fight against the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:22 IST
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud Delhi Police for serving people during lockdown
India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Delhi Police for the work they have been doing in the fight against the coronavirus. Kohli especially lauded the Delhi Police for helping those who have been the worst hit.

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli said in a video posted on Delhi Police official Twitter handle. "I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," he added.

Ishant urged the people to follow the official directives and stay home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "Friends this is the time to stay at home and spend time with your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. So let's help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don't pay heed to rumors," said Ishant.

Kohli and Ishant were to feature in the Indian Premier League 2020 for their respective franchises. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BCCI has also asked their employees to work from home. Later on, the apex body decided to "wait and watch" and see how the current situation amid the coronavirus crisis evolves and said that it will take action accordingly regarding the upcoming season of the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labourers' exodus hit medicine supply chain in Delhi

By Siddharth Sharma As scores of daily wage workers have moved back to their hometowns due to the spread of coronavirus, the impact of migration can be seen affecting the medicine distribution chain in the capital.Ashish Grover, General Sec...

Mia Farrow says her daughter Quincy has COVID-19

Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.A personal req...

FEATURE-No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

E mma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenyas Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillin...

Tua on injury-prone label: 'I'm not playing badminton'

Tua Tagovailoa tried again Friday to refute the notion that he is injury-prone. The former Alabama quarterback, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this months NFL draft, defended his health history Friday night in an Instagram Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020