Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ability to produce wicket-taking bowlers sets Pakistan apart: Michael Atherton

Former England batsman Michael Atherton has said that Pakistan has a knack of producing wicket-taking bowlers and this quality sets the side apart from all the other teams in the world.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:34 IST
Ability to produce wicket-taking bowlers sets Pakistan apart: Michael Atherton
Former England batsman Michael Atherton. Image Credit: ANI

Former England batsman Michael Atherton has said that Pakistan has a knack of producing wicket-taking bowlers and this quality sets the side apart from all the other teams in the world. He also gave a shoutout to the former legendary attack of Pakistan comprising of Wasim Akram, Waqar Yopunis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

"When I played against them, they had some great bowlers in particular. The last attack that I played against on my tour here of 2000, they had Wasim and Waqar Younis then Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq. Now you have got four great match-winning bowlers there," Pakistan's Cricket Board official website quoted Atherton as saying. "Pakistan, of course, have produced great batsmen, but I think in recent times, the strength and depth of their bowling and particularly the kind of wicket-taking bowlers - pace bowlers and mystery spinners - have set them apart," he added.

Atherton also gave an unique take as to why Pakistan keeps producing great quality bowlers and went on to say that lack of infrastructure plays no role in developing budding bowlers. "I don't know why Pakistan particularly produces great bowlers. I suspect it has something to do with the relative lack of infrastructure. In order to produce lots and lots of great batsmen, you've got to have facilities and infrastructure and coaches and a very formal system, but I think bowlers can spring and emerge from anywhere and that's probably why Pakistan produce so many," he added.

Pakistan has to play three Tests and three T20Is against England this year. England and Pakistan are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is against each other. The series will be beginning from July 30 if all the current situation improves looking at the coronavirus pandemic.

England is currently placed at the fourth spot in the World Test Championship standings with 146 points from nine matches. On the other hand, Pakistan is placed at the fifth spot with 140 poins from five matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends its full lockdown till May 3

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the nation-wide lockdown will continue till at least May 3, with some minor concessions. In a televised address, Conte announced the extension and took questions from the journalists ...

IIT Guwahati develops low-cost system to disinfect large spaces

To battle coronavirus, experts at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati have developed a disinfection system that can be used to sanitise large areas in the houses and in public transport, including metros and buses. The system is low...

Evaluating grip strength to identify early diabetes

To provide healthcare practitioners with an easy-to-perform and time-efficient screening tool for type 2 diabetes T2DM, researchers have developed a valuable new grip strength metrics. The practitioners can use this assessment of normalised...

Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease.In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020