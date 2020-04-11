Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desperate Chahal says "can stay out for three years" once lockdown is lifted

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:28 IST
Desperate Chahal says "can stay out for three years" once lockdown is lifted

The coronavirus-forced lockdown is now getting into India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's nerves, so much so that he says he can do with staying away from home for three years once it is lifted. India is currently under a three-week lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the situation, it is is set to be extended for another two weeks.

"I will get lock-downed from my home, I will not come back to my home. I can't take this anymore, can't stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now," Chahal said during a chat with a television cricket presenter. The cricketers, who would have been playing the IPL had it not been for the unprecedented global health crisis, are instead confined to their homes for more than a fortnight.

India leg-spinner Chahal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, is struggling to come to terms with the lack of activity. "I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that's it for me now, can't bear anymore lockdown days." In the absence of sporting action, Chahal has been busy on social media platforms.

"I am going to the ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say 'there is so much going on' but we start missing it when there is no action. "I miss bowling, I am what I am because of cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over," he said.

Sporting action has come to a standstill owing to the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives across the world while infecting millions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects plea against use of rail coaches for the virus-hit

Chennai, Apr 11 PTI The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to bar the use of railway coaches for COVID-19 patients, saying it cannot interfere with the governments decision on the matter unless it is perverse or illegal. Als...

Goa wants lockdown extended, govt offices to start from Monday

The Goa government has recommended to the Centre that the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak should continue till April 30, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said the state governme...

Could extend lockdown beyond Apr 30 if norms flouted: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra couldbe extended beyond April 30 if people fail to observe socialdistancing properly, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said onSaturdayWith Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcingextension of the lockdown, whi...

Ambedkar Jayanti: Prohibitory orders issued till Tuesday

The Mumbai Police on Saturdayissued prohibitory orders till Tuesday night restrictingmovement as well as assembly of five or more persons for thecoronavirus outbreak, officials saidAmbedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday and thestate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020