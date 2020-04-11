Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staying at top is the most important challenge for Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri has said that staying at the top will prove as the biggest challenge for England's football club Liverpool once the football action resumes.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:42 IST
Staying at top is the most important challenge for Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri. Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri has said that staying at the top will prove as the biggest challenge for England's football club Liverpool once the football action resumes. Liverpool enjoyed a stellar 2019 season as they won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

During the ongoing Premier League season, Liverpool has managed to stay at the top and the side is just three wins away from winning the Premier League for the first time since 30 years. "The Premier League title is especially very important for this club and for a lot of players here because not a lot of players won titles. It's very important for them too. For a few years it was always coming, coming and playing well, but no title. This big club needs to fight every year for the title," official website of Liverpool quoted Shaqiri as saying.

"It seems like the winning mentality is here now and trying to stay at the top is very important, and difficult. That's the most important challenge for this club, I think," he added. Shaqiri has not played as many matches he would have hoped after signing with the Reds in 2018.

"It was an unbelievable year for us in 2019. It was a shame we didn't win the league but it was amazing to get the Champions League title again for Liverpool. For me, the second time. You never forget these kinds of feelings, these kinds of trophies you win with the team," Shaqiri said. "And to celebrate with the fans, after a long time they could celebrate something big in the city, was just amazing. The potential for this team is very high, I think we can go as high as possible. But we need to stay on our toes and to be on our highest level to be really very, very successful," he added.

Currently, all football action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers of the Premier League have already clarified that the competition won't be resuming until the health conditions improve. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Caves wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news.It is with grea...

Reports: Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. ...

Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders ...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020