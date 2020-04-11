Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:16 IST
Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed
"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning," the statement said. Image Credit: Twitter(@EdmontonOilers )

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Cave's wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning," the statement said. "I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time." Emily Cave also wrote, "We need a miracle" on Instagram Wednesday, one day after her husband was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto to stop a brain bleed.

Cave's agent, Jason Davidson, told Sportsnet on Tuesday that there was no link to the coronavirus and that his client was not involved in any kind of accident. "The most confusing part for everyone is that you're talking about a young, healthy athlete," Davidson said. "This isn't supposed to happen to people to like Colby."

Cave played 11 games with the Oilers this season and 44 for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. The Boston Bruins signed Cave as an undrafted free agent to a three-year entry-level contract in 2015. The Oilers claimed him on waivers in January 2019.

Cave recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 67 career games between the Oilers and Bruins. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team have furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault had...

2 held for threatening Asha worker

Two persons were arrested on charges of obstructing, threatening and preventing an Asha worker from discharging her duties on Saturday, police said. The arrested have been identified as SDPI activist Ismail 45 and Ashraf 32, both belonging ...

Italy tops 19,000 coronavirus deaths

Italy has topped 19,000 deaths and 150,000 cases of the coronavirus. The milestones were hit Saturday, even as the country continued to see a slight decrease in numbers of people hospitalized and in intensive care.Deaths rose by 3.2 per cen...

Triathlon-Frodeno completes home Ironman triathlon for charity

Olympic gold medallist Jan Frodeno completed a full Ironman triathlon in his home on Saturday to raise more than 200,000 euros 217,280 for charity. The German, currently in coronavirus lockdown in Girona, Spain, swam 3.86km in his counter-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020