Indian forward CK Vineeth joins COVID-19 helpline centre in Kerala

As India remains under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian football star CK Vineeth has decided to help out those in his hometown Kannur, Kerala, by joining a government helpline centre.

Updated: 11-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:34 IST
Indian midfielder CK Vineeth in the middle (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

As India remains under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian football star CK Vineeth has decided to help out those in his hometown Kannur, Kerala, by joining a government helpline centre. The attacker, who has played for the Blue Tigers, and was part of the Jamshedpur FC in the 2019-20 edition of the ISL, was contacted by the Kerala Sports Council about the helpline, and immediately jumped into the thick of the action.

"After I came back here, I got a call from the Kerala Sports Council, asking whether I would like to help with the COVID-19 helpline, so I joined in," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Vineeth as saying."Whatever little I could do to help during an emergency," he added. The 31-year-old, who is adored by fans, especially ones in his home state Kerala said that he intends to continue working at the helpline centre till the end of the lockdown.

"The plan is that we would continue this help-line till the dangers of the Coronavirus are averted, and the lockdown comes to an end. The situation in Kerala is much-improved now, of course," the crafty winger added. Though Vineeth and his co-workers at the helpline centre are not exactly directly in touch with people who may carry the virus, they are taking all the precautions, in order to not contract it.

"Of course, we are following the guidelines prescribed by the Government, while commuting to and from the call-centre. We are provided with gloves, masks, and sanitisers, which we use quite often. But those of us working here are not exactly exposed. We all just go home, and come here," said Vineeth. The Jamshedpur FC attacker feels that the curve has indeed flattened in Kerala, with the number of cases going down over time. The number of calls that he has been getting have also decreased, since the time he started working at the call-centre (March 28).

"Before, we used to get over 150 calls per day. Now, that number has gone down a lot. The number of cases are also going down in the state. We just need to stay strong and wade through these troubled times," Vineeth quipped. "I would like to urge everyone to stay at home and follow the Government's guidelines. It's a good time to spend with your family. Stay safe people, and take care," he added. (ANI)

