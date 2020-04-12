Left Menu
Report: Saints, Pats doing homework on QB Love

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 01:59 IST
The report also named the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among others, who are looking closely at Love late in the draft process. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots are among several teams doing significant homework on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, ESPN reported Saturday, less than two weeks before the NFL draft. The report also named the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among others, who are looking closely at Love late in the draft process.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells, who recruited and coached Love with the Aggies through 2018, told ESPN he has discussed the quarterback with seven NFL head coaches via phone over the last five days. "I think they are just trying to put the complete story together on him," Wells told ESPN.

Love, a 21-year-old redshirt junior, is widely expected to go in the first round of the draft, which will be held virtually on April 23, but opinions vary wildly on where he'll land. Some believe Love could go in the top 10, while some believe he could slip into Round 2. He starred as a redshirt sophomore at Utah State, tossing 32 touchdowns against six interceptions while drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes for his arm talent and off-schedule playmaking. But Love regressed in 2019, throwing 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, the most in FBS.

The Patriots have 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and free-agent signee Brian Hoyer at quarterback after the departure of Tom Brady. They hold the 23rd overall pick. The Saints still have 41-year-old Drew Brees as their starter and pick 24th.

The Redskins (No. 2), Dolphins (No. 5) and Chargers (No. 6) all pick early, while the Dolphins also hold the 18th and 26th picks. The Packers pick 30th. --Field Level Media

