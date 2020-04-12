Left Menu
Report: Cowboys' Prescott hosts party despite governor's order

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 05:22 IST
Despite both guidance by health officials on social distancing and an executive order by the governor of Texas banning large social gatherings, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday reportedly hosted a birthday party with as many as 30 people in attendance. According to a report by TMZ on Saturday, Prescott hosted the party for a friend at his Prosper, Texas, home. Among those reportedly in attendance was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. A screen grab from a video posted to TMZ appears to show Elliott.

Later in the afternoon, TMZ posted an update stating that the Prosper Police Department responded to a report of a potential party at the home, but that "the officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party'; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines -- to include social distancing." Earlier this week, Prescott and Elliott worked out with former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, with videos and photos from the workout soliciting criticism over the disregard for social distancing.

Among the measures outlined in Texas governor Greg Abott's executive order signed March 31 is the edict that: "Every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reached out to Prescott's agent for comment but as of late Saturday afternoon had yet to receive one. --Field Level Media

