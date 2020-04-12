Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Real Sociedad players to begin training from Tuesday

The Spanish football club Real Sociedad on Sunday allowed its players to return to training on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this, Real Sociedad will become the first team in Spain to do so.

ANI | San Sebastian | Updated: 12-04-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 08:33 IST
COVID-19: Real Sociedad players to begin training from Tuesday
Real Sociedad logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish football club Real Sociedad on Sunday allowed its players to return to training on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this, Real Sociedad will become the first team in Spain to do so. "Once the central government has made the decision that non-essential activities will be able to restart their work, the players of the first professional squad will have the option of continuing their individualised work in Zubieta starting on Tuesday of next week," the club said in a statement in Spanish.

"In no case this work in Zubieta will be group. Work is still compulsory, as until now. It will be each player who decides to do it at home or in Zubieta. In the event that it is carried out in Zubieta, it will be done following the protocols established for this purpose, which scrupulously respect the security measures agreed by the health authorities, so, among other measures, the players who decide to go to Zubieta will do so. individually and staggered," it added. For the past four weeks, the players of the first team have been at respective homes and complying with the individualised physical programme that has been given to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo plays the game like no one else, he is a machine: Chelsea's Tino Livramento

Calling Cristiano Ronaldo a machine, Chelseas Tino Livramento said the Juventus star plays the game like no one else. As a young footballer I mentioned earlier I always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he plays the game with no fear ...

China's Guangzhou says it enforces coronavirus curbs equally for foreigners, citizens

Chinas southern city of Guangzhou treats foreigners and Chinese nationals equally in enforcing measures to contain the coronavirus, local government officials said on Sunday, as the city steps up scrutiny of foreigners. The anti-virus curbs...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8356, death toll at 273

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...

Pogba 'hungry to come back' from injury

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the coronavirus pandemic. The World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020