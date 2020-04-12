COVID-19: Real Sociedad players to begin training from Tuesday

The Spanish football club Real Sociedad on Sunday allowed its players to return to training on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this, Real Sociedad will become the first team in Spain to do so. "Once the central government has made the decision that non-essential activities will be able to restart their work, the players of the first professional squad will have the option of continuing their individualised work in Zubieta starting on Tuesday of next week," the club said in a statement in Spanish.

"In no case this work in Zubieta will be group. Work is still compulsory, as until now. It will be each player who decides to do it at home or in Zubieta. In the event that it is carried out in Zubieta, it will be done following the protocols established for this purpose, which scrupulously respect the security measures agreed by the health authorities, so, among other measures, the players who decide to go to Zubieta will do so. individually and staggered," it added. For the past four weeks, the players of the first team have been at respective homes and complying with the individualised physical programme that has been given to them. (ANI)

