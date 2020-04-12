Left Menu
'Dayfri' leads Wiz to comeback win in Spring 16

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:03 IST
Ryan "Dayfri" Conger's monster Game 3 capped a monster day and helped Wizards District Gaming come back from down a game to beat Raptors Uprising 2-1 on the second day of the NBA 2K League's Spring 16 Tournament on Saturday. Dayfri scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, handed out five assists and added five steals and four blocks in the deciding game, which Wizards DG won 55-45.

That came after he scored 21 points to go with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in a 66-65 Wizards DG win in Game 2. But it was Manuel "Newdini" Newman who hit the biggest shot in that game, draining a corner 3 with 2.5 seconds left in the game to give Wizards DG a 66-62 lead. Raptors Uprising took the first game 63-57. Dayfri finished his day with 52 points, 32 rebounds, 14 assists, 10 steals and 10 blocks to win player of the series honors.

Wizards GC will play the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai in the quarterfinals Monday. Gen.G swept Blazer5 Gaming in the day's final matchup. Also Saturday, Hawks Talon GC needed three games to get past Knicks Gaming, taking the last two games after dropping the opener 61-48. Hawks Talon evened the series with a 73-58 win, then won the deciding game 75-73 in overtime, as a Knicks would-be game-tying lay-in was no good at the buzzer.

Levi "Lee" Lamb had 36 points and 54 rebounds in the three games for Hawks Talon. Up next for Hawks Talon will be Warriors Gaming Squad, who made quick work of Cavs Legion with 69-54 and 91-58 wins.

The 16-team, online exhibition event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. All four quarterfinals will be played Monday, with the Spring 16 semifinals set for Tuesday, and the final being played Wednesday.

NBA 2K League Spring 16 Tournament quarterfinals: Hawks Talon GC vs. Warriors Gaming Squad, 12 p.m. ET

Pacers Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming, 2:30 p.m. 76ers GC vs. Grizz Gaming, 5 p.m.

Wizards District Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 8:30 p.m. --Field Level Media

