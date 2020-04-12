Left Menu
COVID-19: Women's Tennis Association postpones Rogers Cup until 2021

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the postponement of the Rogers Cup, scheduled to take place in August this year in Montreal, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:32 IST
WTA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the postponement of the Rogers Cup, scheduled to take place in August this year in Montreal, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, 2020, the Coupe Rogers in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021. The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority," WTA spokesperson said in a statement.

"We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021. As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended through July 12. We will continue to work with our tournament partners in evaluating when we will be able to get back on the court. We do not foresee any further decisions until next month," he added. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as several tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed.

Due to the COVID-19 threat, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War on April 1. (ANI)

