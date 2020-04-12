Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni looked in spectacular touch in CSK camp, say teammates

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:13 IST
Dhoni looked in spectacular touch in CSK camp, say teammates

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's intensity stood out and he looked in spectacular touch during the IPL camp, vouched his Chennai Super Kings teammates, who remained unperturbed by speculations over their talisman's future in international cricket. The three-time winners had commenced their training on March 2 with Dhoni joining from day one, but it was suspended on March 14 owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was picked by the franchise during the auction late last year, said Dhoni was focused and showed match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping. "Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good. He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on others," Chawla was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

Karn Sharma, another leggie in the squad, said the CSK captain's enthusiasm and involvement were a source of inspiration for the other members. "Mahi bhai was batting for two to three hours at nets every day, and the way he was hitting the ball no one could say he was returning from a long break. The way he was training was a huge motivation for the rest of us," he added.

"During match simulations, he was very involved, speaking to the bowlers, and the rhythm he was in, it was a big boost for our team," Sharma said. Meanwhile the team's bowling coach, Lakshmipathy Balaji, a former India cricketer, described Dhoni as a natural athlete and that he was clearly looking forward to the season.

"MS is a natural athlete and supremely fit. He didn't look rusty, didn't look one bit like he was away from the game. He was clearly looking forward to the season, the way he was training, batting, keeping and being involved with the team," Balaji added. Team physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said it was the first time in about 10 years he saw Dhoni do some wicketkeeping training.

"For the first time in about 10 years I saw MS do some wicketkeeping training and that goes to show that he was definitely keen, definitely focused to do well this year," he added. "I was worried that he hadn't done much for a long time and then that he would try and do too much, too soon and he may get injured. "It turned that I need not have worried - MS being the professional, he looked in really good shape. He said he'd started (training) a month or so before our fitness camp," Simsek said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UK Opposition wants Parliament resumed virtually from April 21

The UK Opposition parties and some ruling Conservative Party MPs have called on the government to resume Parliament after its Easter recess period on April 21 in a virtual form, given the social distancing measures in place to combat the co...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Irans death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday. The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur sa...

Despite challenges, Manipur's start-ups doing home delivery during lockdown

Driven by young entrepreneurs, start-ups in Manipur are rising to the occasion to home deliver essential items and groceries, overcoming myriad challenges during the lockdown in the absence of major players likes BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon ...

Online, in parking lots and on TV, U.S. Christians face uncommon Easter

Online, on television and even in their cars in church parking lots, American Christians will, due to the coronavirus pandemic, observe an Easter Sunday unlike any they have lived through.Governors and health authorities across the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020