Motor racing-British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

British racing driver Stirling Moss, regarded as one of the Formula One greats despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness.

"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper.

