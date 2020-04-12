Motor racing-British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Motor racing-British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:35 IST
British racing driver Stirling Moss, regarded as one of the Formula One greats despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness.
"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper.
