Left Menu
Development News Edition

RP Singh picks Kaif, Raina, Bhuvneshwar in his all-time UP XI

Former Indian pacer RP Singh on Sunday picked his all-time Uttar Pradesh XI and included the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, and Mohammad Kaif.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:10 IST
RP Singh picks Kaif, Raina, Bhuvneshwar in his all-time UP XI
Former Indian pacer RP Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian pacer RP Singh on Sunday picked his all-time Uttar Pradesh XI and included the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, and Mohammad Kaif. The veteran of 58 ODIs opted Vijay Chopra (wk) and Shashi Kant Khandakar as the opening pair of the side with the former also performing the duty of the wicket-keeper.

Kaif and Suresh Raina will come in at number three and four respectively. Both have played a vital role in the Indian team many times. Rizwan Shamshad, Anand Shukla, and Gopal Sharma come in the middle-order. Shukla was appointed the captain of the side.

Spinner Piyush Chawla, pacer Bhuvneshwar, Praveen Kumar and Ashish W Zaidi complete the bowling line-up of the state team. RP picked up Rahul Sapru as the 12th man. The 34-year-old speedster played 14 Test and scalped 40 wickets while in the limited-overs game he has bagged 84 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event. DragonX won their sixth in a row, to...

Number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 43

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020