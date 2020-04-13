Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Goodell to announce picks from his basement

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 05:30 IST
Report: Goodell to announce picks from his basement

The 2020 NFL Draft won't have crowds, big stage and the usual fanfare that comes with the offseason's biggest night because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans who do tune in for the first night of the event will reportedly get a different sort of treat. A look inside the NFL commissioner's house.

According to a report Sunday by NBC Sports' Peter King, Roger Goodell will announce the first-round picks from the basement of his house on April 23. In announcing some of the items in his Football Morning in America column, King added at the end of a tweet: "Roger Goodell will (as suspected) announce first-round picks standing in his basement in Bronxville, N.Y."

Typically, Goodell reads the names of each first-round pick from the stage at a large venue filled with fans, then shares on stage an embrace and photo with each player in attendance after he announces their selection. The draft was originally scheduled to take place along the Las Vegas Strip. While the draft dates remain unchanged -- April 23 through April 25 -- Goodell last week sent a memo to NFL teams outlining how the draft will be conducted remotely to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and the various stay-at-home orders in place around the country.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell wrote. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical and public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need to properly screen participants and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face." The event, which will still be televised, is scheduled to include guest interviews and appearances from players, coaches and general managers connecting via video conference.

"All clubs should dedicate their personnel and technology resources toward preparing for a fully virtual Draft, with personnel in separate locations," Goodell added in the memo. "Our understanding is that many clubs are already well advanced in preparing for a virtual Draft and we are confident that all clubs can take the necessary steps to make the 2020 Draft a successful event." Last week the NFL also announced the names of the 58 players who will participate virtually in the ESPN/NFL Network joint broadcast. Among them are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- expected to go No. 1 overall -- Ohio State teammates Chase Young (defensive end) and Jeff Okudah (cornerback), Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall selection after finishing the 2019 season with a 2-14 record. Their selection will be followed by the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will draft last in the first round, 32nd overall. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 108 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 99 day earlier

Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of daily infections in more than five weeks amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.The National...

Oil prices jump after top producers agree output cuts

Oil prices jumped more than three percent Monday after top producers agreed to cut output to shore up energy markets battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russia price war. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 3.7 per cent...

Kia Motors considers halting 3 S.Korean plants as virus hits exports

Kia Motors Corp told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its domestic factories as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official said on Monday.The u...

Israel's former chief rabbi dies of coronavirus

Israels former chief rabbi Eliahou Bakshi-Doron, who was known for promoting interfaith dialogue, died Sunday of the new coronavirus, the Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem said. Bakshi-Doron, 79, was the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020