Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 08:03 IST
WNBA star Quigley beats NBA icon Paul in H-O-R-S-E

Allie Quigley is a three-time WNBA All-Star who knocks down 3-point shots with ease. Yet her status skyrocketed on Sunday for simply winning a game of H-O-R-S-E.

The Chicago Sky star ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarterfinals of ESPN's NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge, standing out on the makeshift cobblestone court complete with chalk lines at her home in Deerfield, Ill. Quigley was at H-O-R when she finished off the triumph over Paul. She sealed the win with a banked free throw and Paul missed his equalizing attempt at his home in Encino, Calif.

Also advancing were Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, former NBA star Chauncey Billups and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley. LaVine swept former NBA star Paul Pierce, Billups (H-O-R) rallied to knock off Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Conley (H) defeated former WNBA star Tamika Catchings.

LaVine's win makes for an intriguing battle of Chicago with Quigley being his semifinal opponent on Thursday. "I'm excited. Both of us play for Chicago," Quigley said on ESPN's broadcast. "That's pretty cool that we're both representing in the next round."

Billups and Conley meet in the other semifinal. The championship match will follow the semis. The 33-year-old Quigley stole the show on Sunday by methodically putting away Paul.

She made one bank shot while seated on the ground and only had an H when Paul was at H-O-R-S. Paul attempted a comeback but Quigley extinguished it with the free-throw bank to end the quest of the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard. "I probably would have made a few more if I go back and do it differently," Paul said after the setback. "She was great. This was a lot of fun too, Allie. I appreciate it."

LaVine sailed past Pierce while playing in Snohomish, Wash., using a battery of trick shots and long-range shots to easily dispatch the Los Angeles resident. "Zach, I'm going to give credit to him, he was very creative today," Pierce said afterward. "He shocked me with a lot of shots. ... I take my hat off to him."

Billups, playing in Denver, looked in trouble early when he had H-O-R while Young had a clean sheet. But the guy known as "Mr. Big Shot" during his playing career recovered in impressive fashion to stun Young, who was playing in Norman, Okla. "I never panic," Billups said. "Even if he kept knocking shots down, all I could do is try my best and try to make a few shots. I told you I was a big-time underdog against this kid. It was just my day today."

Conley, playing indoors in Columbus, Ohio, controlled the flow against Catchings, who is slated to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in late August. Catchings played outside in Indianapolis.

"Being inside helped me a lot. I see her hair blowing in the wind and I know it is cold in Indiana right now," Conley said. "Once I made the first couple shots, I felt real comfortable. ... I'm happy to move on and happy to compete with a GOAT like Tamika." --Field Level Media

