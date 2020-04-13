Trio of young stars dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Baseball's young stars dominated Day 3 of the MLB The Show Players League on Sunday, as Bo Bichette (Toronto), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) and Jeff McNeil (New York Mets) each went 3-1. Bichette started off 3-0, beating Ryne Stanek and the Miami Marlins 2-0, Tatis and the Padres 6-4, and Luke Jackson and Atlanta 6-0. The Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito prevented Bichette from sweeping the day, winning 3-1.

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. The Blue Jays-Padres game saw Bichette, Tatis and Cavan Biggio -- all sons of former major leaguers who each made their MLB debut last season combine to go 6-for-6 with 7 RBIs, including Bichette's game-winning two-run double in the top of the third.

Tatis' highlight came at the expense of McNeil, hitting a grand slam as his virtual self to cap a five-run fourth inning as the Padres handed the Mets their only loss, 10-5 in extra innings. Giolito went 2-2 on the day, while Jackson was 1-3 and Stanek went 0-4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Sunday:

American League East 1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 3-1

T2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 2-2 T2. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 0-0

T2. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-0 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-4

American League Central 1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 3-1

T2. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 2-2 T2. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-0

T2. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 0-0 5. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 1-3

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 4-0

T2. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-2 T2. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 2-2

T4. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-3 T4. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 1-3

National League East 1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 3-1

T2. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 2-2 T2. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 0-0

4. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 1-3 5. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 0-4

National League Central 1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 3-1

T2. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 0-0 T2. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 0-0

T2. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 0-0 T2. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 0-0

National League West T1. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 3-1

T1. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 3-1 T3. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 0-0

T3. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 0-0 T3. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 0-0

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.