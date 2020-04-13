Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trio of young stars dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:42 IST
Trio of young stars dominate in MLB The Show Players League
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Baseball's young stars dominated Day 3 of the MLB The Show Players League on Sunday, as Bo Bichette (Toronto), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) and Jeff McNeil (New York Mets) each went 3-1. Bichette started off 3-0, beating Ryne Stanek and the Miami Marlins 2-0, Tatis and the Padres 6-4, and Luke Jackson and Atlanta 6-0. The Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito prevented Bichette from sweeping the day, winning 3-1.

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All players will square off once in a 29-game round-robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five. The Blue Jays-Padres game saw Bichette, Tatis and Cavan Biggio -- all sons of former major leaguers who each made their MLB debut last season combine to go 6-for-6 with 7 RBIs, including Bichette's game-winning two-run double in the top of the third.

Tatis' highlight came at the expense of McNeil, hitting a grand slam as his virtual self to cap a five-run fourth inning as the Padres handed the Mets their only loss, 10-5 in extra innings. Giolito went 2-2 on the day, while Jackson was 1-3 and Stanek went 0-4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000. MLB The Show Players League standings, through Sunday:

American League East 1. Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, 3-1

T2. Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, 2-2 T2. Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr., 0-0

T2. New York Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, 0-0 5. Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-4

American League Central 1. Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, 3-1

T2. Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito, 2-2 T2. Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, 0-0

T2. Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips, 0-0 5. Minnesota Twins' Trevor May, 1-3

American League West 1. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, 4-0

T2. Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., 2-2 T2. Seattle Mariners' Carl Edwards Jr., 2-2

T4. Los Angeles Angels' Ty Buttrey, 1-3 T4. Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo, 1-3

National League East 1. New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, 3-1

T2. Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, 2-2 T2. Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, 0-0

4. Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson, 1-3 5. Miami Marlins' Ryne Stanek, 0-4

National League Central 1. Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett, 3-1

T2. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, 0-0 T2. Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, 0-0

T2. Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker, 0-0 T2. St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, 0-0

National League West T1. Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier, 3-1

T1. San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., 3-1 T3. Colorado Rockies' David Dahl, 0-0

T3. Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, 0-0 T3. San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, 0-0

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam orders workers at Samsung Display unit to be quarantined after COVID-19 case

Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Di...

GMR Airports gets LoA for development and operations at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh

GMR Airports Ltd said on Monday it has received a letter of award for development and operations of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. In February 2019, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for the ...

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020