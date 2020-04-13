Ex-Cubs star Beckert dies at 79

Former four-time all-star Chicago Cubs infielder Glenn Beckert died Sunday at the age of 79. He played second base with the Cubs from 1965 to 1973 and then spent two seasons with the San Diego Padres before retiring.

"We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was my friend, my Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family," ex-pitcher Ferguson Jenkins wrote on Twitter Sunday. In 1,320 career games, Beckert batted .283. In 1968, he finished ninth in the National League MVP voting and led the major leagues in runs scored with 98.

