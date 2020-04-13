Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former Cubs All-Star Beckert dies at 79

Glenn Beckert, the Major League Baseball leader in runs scored in 1968, died on Sunday aged 79, the Chicago Cubs announced. Beckert, an infielder, played nine seasons with the Cubs and two for the San Diego Padres. Goodell to announce picks from his basement

The 2020 NFL Draft won't have crowds, big stage and the usual fanfare that comes with the offseason's biggest night because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans who do tune in for the first night of the event will reportedly get a different sort of treat. A look inside the NFL commissioner's house. On this day: Born April 13, 1963; Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov hated losing but in defeat, to an "alien opponent" incapable of fear or the faintest flicker of emotion, the youngest of chess champions and greatest of grandmasters made history. The Russian's 1996 and 1997 man vs machine matches against Deep Blue, an IBM RS/6000 supercomputer capable of crunching 200 million positions in the space of a second, wrote headlines around the world. Portugal's Sporting to cut player wages by 40% amid coronavirus losses

Players at Sporting will have their salaries cut by 40% for three months as the club attempts to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games during the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. Lusa also reported Sporting's board of directors will take a 50% pay cut. Baseball, soccer seasons get underway in Taiwan

The baseball and soccer seasons got underway behind closed doors in Taiwan at the weekend, providing rare live action for fans at home at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most professional sport around the globe. Taiwan has been comparatively successful in containing the spread of the virus, reporting to date 388 cases and six deaths in a population of around 24 million. Cycling: Froome says recovery almost complete as he waits out lockdown

Four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome said his recovery from a horrific accident last year was nearly complete and his training load was back to normal as he prepares for when competition resumes after the new coronavirus outbreak. Speaking during a Team Ineos virtual race on Sunday, Froome described his recovery as "going really well" as he waits out the coronavirus lockdown at home in France. British great Stirling Moss dies at 90 after long illness

Stirling Moss, the British racing driver who ranked as an all-time Formula One great despite never winning the world championship, died on Sunday aged 90 after a long illness. "He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his wife Susie told the Daily Mail newspaper. Golf: Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86

American Doug Sanders, who was three feet away from beating Jack Nicklaus and winning the 1970 British Open at the home of golf, has died of natural causes aged 86, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. Sanders suffered the disappointment of coming so close to lifting the Claret Jug and etching his name into history. Hungarian triathlon champion who works with COVID-19 patients baptized at Easter

Akos Vanek, a former triathlon World Cup winner, works as a paramedic these days in Budapest taking patients ill with COVID-19 to hospital as Hungary fights the coronavirus crisis. Vanek, who won the 2014 Triathlon World Cup, hung up his running shoes after doing the triathlon for 22 years as he said he heard a "calling by God" to work as an ambulance crew member. ITTF chief mulls scrapping individual world championships

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) chief Steve Dainton has suggested the sport's annual individual world championships be scrapped, with champions instead decided by the winners of the new "Grand Smash" mega tournaments. The world championships were held for the first time in 1926 and individual titles have been decided every year since the team events were hived off into a separate tournament in 2003.

