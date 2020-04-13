Left Menu
Loved when I bowled over a batsman, says Dale Steyn

"Loved bowling a batsman when he left the ball," replied South Africa pacer Dale Steyn when he was asked to name his favourite mode of dismissal in the game of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 12:00 IST
Loved when I bowled over a batsman, says Dale Steyn
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn . Image Credit: ANI

"Loved bowling a batsman when he left the ball," replied South Africa pacer Dale Steyn when he was asked to name his favourite mode of dismissal in the game of cricket. Steyn was doing an #AskDale session on Twitter and a fan ended up asked him about his favourite Test wicket and his favourite mode of dismissal in the game of cricket.

To this question, the Proteas pacer replied: "My first one, I guess I'll always just remember it so it's the winner. I loved bowling a batsman when he left the ball, often it came from a set up so I enjoyed that my often silly plans ended up working". Steyn had announced his retirement last year from red-ball cricket, which he termed as the ultimate form of the game.

Explaining his decision, Steyn said that it was in the best interest of prolonging his career. He continues to remain available for South Africa in both ODIs and T20 cricket.

The fast bowler represented South Africa in 93 Tests and took 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn became the leading wicket-taker for his nation in the longest format after he went past Shaun Pollock in 2019.

He was last seen in action during the Pakistan Super League as he represented Islamabad United. The pacer managed to take two wickets from four matches in the tournament.

He last played a match for South Africa in February this year after representing the side in a T20I match against Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

