Sports News Roundup: Chichario to headline MLS esports tournament; More than 1,000 fans shrug off virus concerns and more

Soccer: Chicharito to headline MLS esports tournament

Major League Soccer is kicking off a five-week esports tournament on Sunday featuring players such as new LA Galaxy striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, as the sporting world adapts to life indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak. The eMLS Tournament Special will pair MLS players with their esports counterparts in a single-elimination competition benefiting relief efforts for those impacted in North America by the pandemic.

Soccer: More than 1,000 fans shrug off virus concerns to attend match in Belarus

More than 1,000 soccer fans cheered, chanted and hugged each other as they attended a Belarusian top-flight league match on Sunday despite calls from a growing number of supporters to boycott games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing a national soccer league, making it an unlikely draw for fans overseas who are starved of matches in their own countries.

Goodell to announce picks from his basement

The 2020 NFL Draft won't have crowds, big stage and the usual fanfare that comes with the offseason's biggest night because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans who do tune in for the first night of the event will reportedly get a different sort of treat. A look inside the NFL commissioner's house.

On this day: Died April 14, 2001: Jim Baxter, Scottish footballer

The Scottish footballer Jim Baxter, who died of cancer at the age of 61 on April 14, 2001, is remembered as one of the greatest talents never to have featured in a World Cup. Had the Glasgow Rangers wing-half performed on the greatest stage or followed many of his compatriots of that era to the English first division at the peak of his career, he would surely be recalled as a great well beyond his homeland.

Baseball, soccer seasons get underway in Taiwan

The baseball and soccer seasons got underway behind closed doors in Taiwan at the weekend, providing rare live action for fans at home at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most professional sport around the globe. Taiwan has been comparatively successful in containing the spread of the virus, reporting to date 388 cases and six deaths in a population of around 24 million.

Golf: Four-time major runner-up Sanders dies aged 86

American Doug Sanders, who was three feet away from beating Jack Nicklaus and winning the 1970 British Open at the home of golf, has died of natural causes aged 86, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. Sanders suffered the disappointment of coming so close to lifting the Claret Jug and etching his name into history.

Larson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after using racial slur

NASCAR indefinitely suspended driver Kyle Larson after he used a racial slur in a livestream broadcast of an iRacing event on Sunday night. The behavioral penalty NASCAR issued Monday cited Sections 12.1 (General Procedures) and 12.8 (NASCAR Member Conduct Guidelines) of the official Rule Book. Larson must also attend sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR.

Judo: Jordanian Judoka stays in shape during lockdown by lifting little sister

With no access to gym equipment during the lockdown in Jordan, Olympic hopeful judoka Hadeel Alami has hit upon an unorthodox way to stay in peak condition - using her little sister as a weight during her training routine. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill, including the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021.

McIlroy optimistic about Masters in November

Rory McIlroy is hoping that the shift in seasons for the Masters will yield better results in his bid for a career Grand Slam. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced last month that the 2020 tournament, scheduled for April 9-12, had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is now slated to be held Nov. 12-15.

Ex-NFL QB Jackson killed in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed Sunday night in a car accident in Alabama. He would have turned 37 next week.

