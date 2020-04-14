49ers re-sign CB Verrett

49ers re-sign CB VerrettReuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 00:28 IST
Former first-round pick Jason Verrett re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett, 28, has played in just six games since he went to the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015.
Verrett played in only one game last season with the 49ers before landing on injured reserve. The 49ers also re-signed cornerback Dontae Johnson, who spent seven games with San Francisco last season.
