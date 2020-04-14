Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mattingly, Marlins 'floating out here' waiting for MLB's move

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 03:06 IST
Mattingly, Marlins 'floating out here' waiting for MLB's move

Marlins manager Don Mattingly and his Miami franchise are coping with being in limbo as the coronavirus pandemic continues to deal uncertainty to professional sports and many other businesses. Mattingly has grown out a bushy light gray beard in the month since Major League Baseball pulled the plug on spring training in response to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and new requirements for social distancing.

Mattingly said he and his players have many of the same questions but few answers regarding when baseball might return. "It's hard to give answers when we don't know what type of timeframe we're talking about," Mattingly said Monday in a Periscope interview with Marlins play-by-play announce Paul Severino. "I know they're in the same boat. There's nothing really necessary constructive that you're able to do. You don't know a timeframe, so we're all kind of floating out here not really knowing what's going to happen next."

Mattingly said he is texting teammates every week or two and meeting with his staff over the phone. The expectation for the Marlins is baseball will provide a stronger indication of what's ahead by early May. The Centers for Disease Control has guidelines indicating mid-May baseball is unlikely.

Several states are keeping their social distancing guidelines in place into late May. Mattingly said the Marlins still have a handful of roster spots to decide on before any games are played.

"Things that we were able to hit on and push on, I think those are there," Mattingly said. "We have talked about different ways to continue that messaging through this. As we, if we, get to a point where we know when or how long, we're going to hopefully send messages to our guys and put some videos together and stuff that they could be looking at to refresh their memories of what we tried to accomplish during that month of spring training." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins chaotic Wisconsin primary as state election results begin to be released

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected on Monday to be the winner of Wisconsins Democratic presidential primary, as results began to be released in state elections last week that also included a hotly contested state Supreme Court ra...

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020