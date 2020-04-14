Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Genia sees bright future for Red's scrumhalf McDermott

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-04-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 07:06 IST
Rugby-Genia sees bright future for Red's scrumhalf McDermott

Former Wallaby Will Genia sees a bright future for Tate McDermott but only if the young Queensland Reds scrumhalf does not have his natural attacking instincts coached out of him. McDermott, widely considered one of the most promising talents in Australian rugby, has been working with Genia while the former World Player of the Year nominee is stuck in Brisbane because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the 110-cap scrumhalf having retired from test rugby after last year's World Cup, new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be on the lookout for fresh talent to occupy the gold number nine shirt when the coronavirus lockdown ends. Genia, who is contracted to play in Japan's Top League with the Kintetsu Liners this year, said McDermott was "a very, very good player" and might ultimately fit the bill.

"I definitely think he's got the game, he just needs to make sure he doesn't get that coached out of him," Genia told Rugby.com.au. "I just love how he plays off instinct, he's got that good balance with that attacking brand of rugby, he sees the breakdown and in anticipation he might do something, whether he runs or whether he's putting someone into space and I like watching him play heads-up footy.

"He needs to keep that attacking mindset ... because that makes him the player that he is. (We) don't want to coach those things out of him." Genia famously worked with the instinctive talent of flyhalf Quade Cooper to help the Reds to the Super Rugby title and Australia to the World Cup semi-finals in 2011.

The 32-year-old said McDermott had proved "hungry to improve" and that they had been working on the specific skills of playing scrumhalf, such as passing from left to right. Genia said he was being careful not to tamper with the 21-year-old's natural approach to the game, however.

"He's got something in his game not many other halfbacks in world rugby have, he’s just got that really attacking mindset and the ability to get players in the game," said Genia. "He's got a good ability to read space and fill space - you never want to coach that out of them and have that 'get to the breakdown, pass, get to the breakdown, pass' approach, you want to encourage him."

McDermott might have to wait a while to put Genia's tips into action on the pitch with Super Rugby suspended indefinitely because of the restrictions put into place to prevent the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Australia, New Zealand flatten virus curve but keep lockdowns intact

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday brushed aside calls for an easing of tough restrictions on travel and public gatherings despite their success in curbing the spread of COVID-19. The number of new coronavirus cases in the neighbouring na...

JUNO Growth Fund is best-performing KiwiSaver growth fund

Data from Morningstar, the fund investment research firm, reveals that the JUNO Growth Fund was the top-performing KiwiSaver growth fund for the 12 months to 31 March 2020.MoneyHub Researcher Christopher Walsh saidThe ANZOneAnswer fund, the...

China tightens Russian border checks, approves experimental coronavirus vaccine trials

China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from neighbouring Russia, the new front line in the war on COVID-19.Russia has become...

Horse racing-Saudi Cup withholds prize money after trainer Servis charged

Organisers of the Saudi Cup, the worlds richest horse race, have said they will withhold the 20 million prize purse pending the completion of an internal investigation after winning trainer Jason Servis was indicted in a doping scheme. Serv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020