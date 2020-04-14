Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming Federation to start online workshop for coaches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:01 IST
Swimming Federation to start online workshop for coaches

With pools out of bound to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has decided to start an online learning program for coaches across the country to utilise the "golden time". The programme titled 'Swim Coaches Knowledge Series 1', will be a string of workshops which will start on Thursday and go on till May 14.

Backed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the daily hour-long sessions will focuss on a blend of technical and soft skills relevant to the professional development of swim coaches. "This is a period when we cannot do anything. So we have to make use of this golden time when all coaches are available," SFI Executive Director, Virendra Nanavati told PTI.

"Summer is the peak season for swimming but right now we are totally free. The coaches can use this time to learn about the rules, techniques, training programmes," he added. The workshop will be conducted by top international and Indian coaches, including former US coach Chris Martin and Dronacharya awardee Nihar Ameen, and sports science experts.

They will cover a wide range of topics like techniques, doping, nutrition, how to develop an elite swimmer, the current FINA rules, strength and conditioning, mind training etc. "We have invited several foreign coaches and experts to speak," Nanavati said.

The federation has received an overwhelming response for its maiden endeavour into the digital space and is also planning a second series if time and situation permit. "Earlier we thought we would have a set of 200 coaches but we have more than 400 coaches who have already registered. It will become very difficult to manage." "The limit is 500 and SAI itself has 80 coaches on its payroll and they want all of them to be a part of it. We will have to cut down on people.

"This is not the only series we will have. We are looking at will conducting a second series later depending on the situation and time in our hands." PTI APA KHS KHS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Governments should support news media as 'essential service' to stop COVID-19 'disinfodemic': UNESCO

The UNESCO has said news media should be recognized and supported by all governments as an essential service to stop the COVID-19 disinfodemic that is putting lives at risk. There seems to be barely an area left untouched by disinformation ...

Lending a helping hand: Rower Bhokanal goes on sanitisation drive at native village

Some athletes are donating money, some others are helping in providing essentials to the needy, but Asian Games gold-winning rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal took a more hands on approach while helping people amid the COVID-19 pandemic by sanitis...

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to extend her greetings on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and also expressed gratitude for being ...

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 20,000 in record daily rise

Russia on Tuesday reported 2,774 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 21,102, the countrys coronavirus response centre said.It said 170 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus have no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020