Golf-Historic women’s golf event in Saudi Arabia set for October

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:17 IST
Golf-Historic women's golf event in Saudi Arabia set for October

The first women’s professional golf event to be staged in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for Oct. 8-11 after it was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed. The Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a purse of $1 million, and is the first of its kind to be held in the kingdom.

"We have been extremely impressed by Golf Saudi’s commitment to working through the challenges and making this historic event happen," Alexandra Armas, LET CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday. The tour has been on hold since the South African Women's Open finished on March 14, with the next scheduled event the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France from June 18-20.

