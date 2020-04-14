Pujara flies under the radar, says Nathan Lyon

Left Menu
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday said that Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is often underrated and goes under the radar.

Indian top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara . Image Credit: ANI

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday said that Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is often underrated and goes under the radar. But he also remarked that it would be not the case later this year as Australia and India will lock horns in a four-match Test series.

"I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side. Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He's the new wall I should say. It helps that he played exceptionally well last time out here. He adapted his game. He had a bit of luck which is what you need when you're playing at the top level," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Lyon as saying. "He obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we're going to have to make sure that come this summer we have to come with some new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit - he definitely won't be flying under the radar come this summer," he added.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to defeat Australia at home for the first time in a Test series. In the four-match series back then, Pujara managed to register three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney to be the backbone of India's 2-1 series victory.

However, Australia, at that time were without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith. The series later this year promises to be a mouth-watering prospect. India and Australia are currently on the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Lyon was slated to represent Hampshire in County Championship this year, however, his stint was called off last week due to COVID-19. He is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has a total of 390 wickets in Test cricket.

Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

