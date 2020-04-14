Left Menu
SAI to conduct online coach education programme, lectures during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:24 IST
SAI to conduct online coach education programme, lectures during lockdown

The Sports Authority of India will conduct online education programme and lectures beginning Wednesday to keep its coaches engaged during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, The coach education programme, to be done via Zoom, will be like a refresher course, one of the participants said. Coaches from swimming, judo and volleyball will have their one-hour session on Wednesday while the programmes on athletics, fencing, weightlifting and boxing will be held on Thursday.

"As far as I know, the SAI is using this period of COVID-19 to conduct this refresher course for the coaches. This is a welcome move. As a coach, it is always good to have additional knowledge," national cycling coach RK Sharma told PTI. Indian athletics high performance director Volker Herrmann will be one of those who will conduct the sessions.

The SAI has also lined up sports science lectures as part the of coach development programme during the lockdown period. Eminent speakers from top institutes of the country will deliver online lectures on topics relating to physiology, bio chemistry, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and injury prevention, sports medicine, nutrition, sports psychology, bio mechanics and doping.

These lectures will begin on Thursday and continue till May 12..

