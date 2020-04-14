Gianluca Vialli wins battle against pancreatic cancer

Former Chelsea player Gianluca Vialli has recovered from pancreatic cancer, the club announced on Monday. "Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news," said Chelsea in a statement on Twitter.

55-year-old Vialli had played for Juventus and Sampdoria before making a move to Chelsea. Currently, all football leagues have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

