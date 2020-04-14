Gianluca Vialli wins battle against pancreatic cancer
Former Chelsea player Gianluca Vialli has recovered from pancreatic cancer, the club announced on Monday. "Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news," said Chelsea in a statement on Twitter.
55-year-old Vialli had played for Juventus and Sampdoria before making a move to Chelsea. Currently, all football leagues have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' (ANI)
