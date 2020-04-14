AIFF conducts online seminars for coaches amid lockdown

Left Menu
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday said that they have conducted three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses and chart out further improvements.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:11 IST
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday said that they have conducted three online seminars in an effort to reflect on the methodologies applied in its coaching courses and chart out further improvements. As many as 14 instructors from all across the country attended the online seminars conducted by AIFF Head of Coach Education Savio Madeira. The three seminars were conducted on April 1, 3 and 8, and the next one is scheduled for April 16. The seminars were conducted amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It's difficult to be away from the game. But at the same time, the period serves as an opportunity to introspect on what we are doing. We need to find creative solutions, and keep in touch with coaches," AIFF's official website quoted Madeira as saying. "We at AIFF understand the power of the digital world. Technology can connect you with anybody in any corner of the world. Hence, we preferred to walk the path to chalk out our plans and working together to bring about radical changes to the Coach Education system in India," he added.

The group concentrated on the nitty-gritty of the G License Certificate (the precursor to Goalkeeping course), AIFF D License, and AIFF C License, and formed separate committees to look after, and improving the respective courses. Former Indian National Team Assistant Coach Mariano Dias, who is a part of the committee, said: "The online sessions have really helped us put on our thinking caps and discuss how we could improve the theory and technical aspects of our coaching modules. The planning of training sessions is an important aspect. We have been able to come up with some creative ways to hold such sessions as well."

The other members of the Committee include Shakti Chauhan, Jeddy Almeida, Shekhar Kerkar, Gautam Ghosh, John Kenneth Raj, Caetano Pinho, Bijish Ben, Uttam Negi, Thomas Joseph, Parthasarathy Tulasi, Dinesh Nair, and Gumpe Rime. (ANI)

