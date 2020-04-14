Left Menu
Red Sox WS hero Pearce: 'Right now I'm retired'

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:14 IST
Steve Pearce said he is retired, ending a 13-year career that included the 2018 World Series Most Valuable Player award. Pearce was on the air Monday night with WEEI in Boston for a rebroadcast of Game 1 of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"You know what? It has been a good run," Pearce said. "Right now, I am officially retired." Pearce hit three home runs and had eight RBIs in the World Series.

Major League Baseball is conducting an investigation into whether the Red Sox, managed by Alex Cora, used a similar sign-stealing system to the Houston Astros. In an investigation this offseason that led to his dismissal as manager, Cora was labeled one of the masterminds of the Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017 before he was hired by the Red Sox. Pearce said it's insulting to imply the Red Sox cheated in 2018.

"That's such a joke to us," he said. "When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we are all kind of like, 'I can't believe this is even an issue.' Once the report comes out we're all going to be free." Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday, batted .254 with 91 homers and 303 RBIs in 766 games with seven teams.

--Field Level Media

