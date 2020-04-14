Left Menu
Reports: Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:53 IST
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died after a long battle with an illness, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. He was 63. His death was reportedly unrelated to COVID-19. According to the New York Post, Steinbrenner died at his home in Clearwater, Fla., surrounded by his family.

Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, and his brother, Hal, became co-chairmen of the Yankees in 2007, when their father stepped down from day-to-day operations. Hank Steinbrenner initially took a forward-facing role before stepping back, as Hal Steinbrenner, 50, handled more of the daily operations. In recent years, Hank Steinbrenner had primarily worked at the team's offices in Florida.

The brothers have two younger sisters, Jessica and Jennifer. --Field Level Media

