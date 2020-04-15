Quincy Crew, CR4ZY earn close wins in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew came from behind on Tuesday to win its opening match in the BTS Pro Series: Americas event, and CR4ZY pulled out a tight win in the day's second match. After dropping the opening map to business associates in 33 minutes, Quincy Crew produced 21- and 33-minute victories to take the series 2-1.

CR4ZY began with a 41-mintue win before Thunder Predator needed 30 minutes to level the match. CR4ZY completed the 2-1 decision with a 41-minute triumph. The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format. The action continues Wednesday with two matches:

--CR4ZY vs. business associates --Quincy Crew vs. Cloud9

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses): 1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5) 3. CR4ZY, 2-0 (4-1)

4. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-1) 5. business associates, 1-1 (3-2)

T6. FURIA Esports, 0-2 (1-4) T6. beastcoast, 0-2 (0-4)

8. Cloud9, 0-3 (0-6) --Field Level Media

