Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus duo Matuidi, Rugani cleared of coronavirus

PTI | Rome | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:52 IST
Juventus duo Matuidi, Rugani cleared of coronavirus

Juventus said Wednesday that French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Italian defender Daniele Rugani had recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for it last month. Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11. World Cup winner Matuidi also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days later.

"Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19. The tests came back with negative results," the club said in a statement. "The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime." Juventus forward Paulo Dybala documented how he "struggled to breathe" after coming down with the virus on March 21, although the club did not provide an update on the Argentine.

Dybala had said he was doing better late last month after displaying "strong symptoms".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after WHO move

Iran said Wednesday the world is learning that the United States kills people, after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has accused the UN body of covering up t...

IndiaFirst Life Insurance retail APE grows 25 pc to Rs 850 cr in FY20

Private life insurer IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has reported a 25 per cent growth in individual annual premium equivalent APE to Rs 850 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020. &#160; The company had reported a retail ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found...

COVID-19: toll raises to 12 in K'taka; 19 new cases reported

The death of two elderly people on Wednesday took COVID-19 related fatalities to 12 in Karnataka, where 19 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 279, the health department said. The government also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020