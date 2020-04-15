Left Menu
Esports-Triple podium success for Verstappen in virtual Aussie supercars

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:37 IST
Esports-Triple podium success for Verstappen in virtual Aussie supercars

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen took a hat-trick of second places on his V8 Supercars All-Stars esports debut on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Dutchman was a wildcard entry in a Red Bull liveried Holden in the second round of the Australian virtual series alongside New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen and Australian Jamie Whincup.

Verstappen took his three podium places in four races over the online Silverstone layout and Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, with the whole field competing remotely. "It was a lot of fun driving in the Supercar races and very hectic. We got some good results in the end as well which I didn’t expect," said Verstappen.

"To be second three times is not bad at all and to be 1-2 for Red Bull twice with Shane is really good." The Formula One season has yet to start with a string of races either cancelled or postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

A proliferation of esports races have gone some way to filling the gap for motorsport fans starved of real life action to watch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

